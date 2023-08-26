AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $693.18K Position in 2688 (HKEX:2688)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 55,468.71K shares of (HKEX:2688) valued at $693.18K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 55,695.51K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.78% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for 2688 is 128.40. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $156.80. The average price target represents an increase of 63.78% from its latest reported closing price of 78.40.

The projected annual revenue for 2688 is 123,708MM, an increase of 16.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in 2688. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2688 is 0.51%, a decrease of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 268,938K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 24,833K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,352K shares, representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2688 by 4.69% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 15,001K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,315K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2688 by 10.05% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,551K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,594K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2688 by 5.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,043K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,034K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2688 by 8.79% over the last quarter.

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 9,584K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,841K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2688 by 7.80% over the last quarter.

