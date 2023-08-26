AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $684.80K Position in Olympus (TYO:7733)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 43,262.45K shares of Olympus Corp (TYO:7733) valued at $684.80K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 47,385.15K shares, a decrease of 8.70%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.04% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Olympus is 2,971.26. The forecasts range from a low of 2,323.00 to a high of $3,780.00. The average price target represents an increase of 61.04% from its latest reported closing price of 1,845.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Olympus is 943,193MM, an increase of 7.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 123.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olympus. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 6.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7733 is 0.37%, a decrease of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.98% to 251,462K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 19,798K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,155K shares, representing an increase of 13.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7733 by 7.69% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,326K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,547K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7733 by 8.00% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 12,620K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,476K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,550K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7733 by 8.45% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 8,260K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,017K shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7733 by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Olympus Maintains 0.98% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.98%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.