AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $604.08K Position in Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 77,340.35K shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (LSE:RTO) valued at $604.08K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 77,656.60K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.27% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rentokil Initial is 658.37. The forecasts range from a low of 464.60 to a high of $787.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.27% from its latest reported closing price of 586.40.

The projected annual revenue for Rentokil Initial is 5,535MM, an increase of 15.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rentokil Initial. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTO is 0.53%, an increase of 18.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.59% to 495,954K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,154K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,129K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 31.57% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 31,402K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 22,216K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,801K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 24.92% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 22,101K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,660K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 25.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,269K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,179K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 10.74% over the last quarter.

Rentokil Initial Maintains 1.35% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.35%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

