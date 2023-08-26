AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $599.35K Position in Ajinomoto (TYO:2802)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15,053.10K shares of Ajinomoto Co Inc (TYO:2802) valued at $599.35K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 13,769.80K shares, an increase of 9.32%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.00% Downside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ajinomoto is 5,771.50. The forecasts range from a low of 3,939.00 to a high of $7,350.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.00% from its latest reported closing price of 5,889.00.

The projected annual revenue for Ajinomoto is 1,446,176MM, an increase of 5.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 178.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ajinomoto. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2802 is 0.22%, an increase of 13.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 65,183K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 8,654K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,946K shares, representing a decrease of 14.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2802 by 12.41% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,278K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,310K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2802 by 8.68% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 3,745K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,246K shares, representing a decrease of 13.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2802 by 5.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,629K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,639K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2802 by 5.16% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 2,597K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,706K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2802 by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Ajinomoto Maintains 1.23% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.23%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

