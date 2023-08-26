AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $581.85K Position in Seven & i Holdings (TYO:3382)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13,456.97K shares of Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd (TYO:3382) valued at $581.85K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 12,596.90K shares, an increase of 6.83%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.80% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seven & i Holdings is 7,060.44. The forecasts range from a low of 6,262.00 to a high of $8,190.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.80% from its latest reported closing price of 6,097.00.

The projected annual revenue for Seven & i Holdings is 11,717,677MM, a decrease of 2.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 344.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seven & i Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3382 is 0.41%, a decrease of 2.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.28% to 134,185K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 10,846K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,089K shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3382 by 1.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,168K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,151K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3382 by 3.72% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 9,108K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 6,821K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,523K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3382 by 5.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,904K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,866K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3382 by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Seven & i Holdings Maintains 1.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.85%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

