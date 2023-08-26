AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $574.59K Position in SoftBank Group (TYO:9984)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12,106.40K shares of SoftBank Group Corp (TYO:9984) valued at $574.59K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 3,816.80K shares, an increase of 217.19%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.10% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for SoftBank Group is 7,396.80. The forecasts range from a low of 5,050.00 to a high of $9,975.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.10% from its latest reported closing price of 6,780.00.

The projected annual revenue for SoftBank Group is 6,919,850MM, an increase of 5.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 279.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoftBank Group. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 10.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9984 is 0.30%, a decrease of 10.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.30% to 84,853K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,788K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 95.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9984 by 8,471.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,430K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 95.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9984 by 9,645.40% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,458K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,509K shares, representing a decrease of 140.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9984 by 38.70% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 3,880K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,247K shares, representing a decrease of 138.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9984 by 54.95% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,801K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,062K shares, representing a decrease of 138.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9984 by 39.71% over the last quarter.

SoftBank Group Maintains 0.65% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.65%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

