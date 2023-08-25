AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $572.04K Position in Danone (EPA:BN)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,335.31K shares of Danone SA (EPA:BN) valued at $572.04K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 9,373.48K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.82% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Danone is 62.22. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 16.82% from its latest reported closing price of 53.26.

The projected annual revenue for Danone is 28,746MM, an increase of 0.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danone. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BN is 0.63%, an increase of 9.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 144,976K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 21,127K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,155K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BN by 6.42% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,211K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,047K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,046K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BN by 20.87% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 4,769K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,678K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,645K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BN by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Danone Maintains 3.76% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.76%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.05%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

