AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $552.94K Position in GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD (27)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 86,637.37K shares of GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD COMMON STOCK (27) valued at $552.94K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 89,760.37K shares, a decrease of 3.48%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.26% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD is 65.00. The forecasts range from a low of 58.08 to a high of $84.42. The average price target represents an increase of 30.26% from its latest reported closing price of 49.90.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD is 34,769MM, an increase of 67.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 27 is 0.46%, an increase of 0.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.74% to 596,857K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 59,901K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,054K shares, representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 27 by 17.89% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 40,482K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,216K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 27 by 3.46% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 34,454K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 31,994K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,485K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,448K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 27 by 2.51% over the last quarter.

