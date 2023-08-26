AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $486.32K Position in Vale (B3:VALE21)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 36,259.40K shares of Vale SA (B3:VALE21) valued at $486.32K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 38,625.76K shares, a decrease of 6.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vale. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VALE21 is 0.93%, a decrease of 13.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 683,318K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 85,931K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,742K shares, representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VALE21 by 29.93% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,792K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,918K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VALE21 by 19.15% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 51,999K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,773K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VALE21 by 25.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,373K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,282K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VALE21 by 21.79% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 49,773K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,287K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VALE21 by 26.12% over the last quarter.

