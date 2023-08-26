AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $480.06K Position in Amadeus IT Group (XMAD:AMS)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,296.64K shares of Amadeus IT Group SA (XMAD:AMS) valued at $480.06K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 6,322.39K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amadeus IT Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMS is 0.73%, an increase of 11.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 125,070K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,945K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,942K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMS by 11.77% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 4,745K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 4,479K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,146K shares, representing a decrease of 14.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMS by 2.94% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 4,454K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,636K shares, representing an increase of 18.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMS by 28.51% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 4,452K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,664K shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMS by 6.58% over the last quarter.

