AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $452.03K Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (XMAD:BBVA)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 58,623.59K shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (XMAD:BBVA) valued at $452.03K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 58,863.31K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBVA is 0.46%, a decrease of 4.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 604,976K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 39,959K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,797K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 3.32% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 35,100K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,247K shares, representing a decrease of 31.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 27.68% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 32,157K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 99.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 833.43% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 28,121K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,887K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 18.39% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 19,011K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,062K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 0.82% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

