AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $443.13K Position in SMC (TYO:6273)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 797.28K shares of SMC Corp/Japan (TYO:6273) valued at $443.13K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 1,009.08K shares, a decrease of 20.99%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.68% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for SMC is 88,794.92. The forecasts range from a low of 70,700.00 to a high of $108,150.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.68% from its latest reported closing price of 68,470.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SMC is 813,509MM, an increase of 0.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2,884.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in SMC. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6273 is 0.44%, an increase of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 11,375K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 859K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares, representing a decrease of 8.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6273 by 3.54% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 744K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6273 by 1.51% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 535K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6273 by 1.97% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 442K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 432K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6273 by 18.32% over the last quarter.

SMC Maintains 1.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.31%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

