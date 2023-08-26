AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $430.77K Position in Eisai (TYO:4523)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,392.10K shares of Eisai Co Ltd (TYO:4523) valued at $430.77K.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.50% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eisai is 9,535.30. The forecasts range from a low of 5,656.00 to a high of $13,020.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.50% from its latest reported closing price of 9,213.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eisai is 763,477MM, an increase of 0.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 172.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eisai. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4523 is 0.15%, a decrease of 12.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.57% to 37,817K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 19,460K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,623K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4523 by 4.35% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,488K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,487K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4523 by 6.58% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,029K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,013K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4523 by 19.59% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,342K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4523 by 8.72% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 815K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares, representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4523 by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Eisai Maintains 1.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.74%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.94. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.