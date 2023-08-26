AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $415.75K Position in Bayer (FWB:BAYN)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,519.98K shares of Bayer AG (FWB:BAYN) valued at $415.75K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 7,550.73K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.28% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bayer is 69.54. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 39.28% from its latest reported closing price of 49.92.

The projected annual revenue for Bayer is 51,735MM, an increase of 6.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bayer. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 8.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAYN is 0.77%, an increase of 7.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 197,135K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,995K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,975K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYN by 6.33% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 11,931K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 9,676K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,362K shares, representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAYN by 1.50% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,548K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,494K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYN by 15.83% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,262K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,206K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYN by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Bayer Maintains 4.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.81%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

