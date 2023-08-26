AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $412.14K Position in Hoya (TYO:7741)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,454.94K shares of Hoya Corp (TYO:7741) valued at $412.14K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 781.49K shares, an increase of 342.09%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.49% Upside

As of August 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hoya is 17,867.00. The forecasts range from a low of 14,140.00 to a high of $22,050.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.49% from its latest reported closing price of 16,025.00.

The projected annual revenue for Hoya is 769,702MM, an increase of 6.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 540.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hoya. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7741 is 0.56%, a decrease of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 51,872K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,557K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,549K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7741 by 4.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,647K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,628K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7741 by 7.67% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 1,932K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,338K shares, representing a decrease of 21.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7741 by 21.15% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,913K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7741 by 7.25% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 1,526K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833K shares, representing a decrease of 20.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7741 by 22.25% over the last quarter.

Hoya Maintains 0.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.69%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

