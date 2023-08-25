AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $392.63K Position in Dassault Systemes SE (EPA:DSY)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,853.73K shares of Dassault Systemes SE (EPA:DSY) valued at $392.63K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 8,889.94K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.43% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dassault Systemes SE is 42.73. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 19.43% from its latest reported closing price of 35.78.

The projected annual revenue for Dassault Systemes SE is 6,077MM, an increase of 4.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dassault Systemes SE. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSY is 0.53%, an increase of 11.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 97,544K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,819K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,808K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSY by 9.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,123K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,084K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSY by 7.11% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 4,897K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSY by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 3,818K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,530K shares, representing a decrease of 18.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSY by 10.46% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 3,689K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dassault Systemes SE Maintains 0.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.59%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

