AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $389.69K Position in Midea Group (000333)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 47,878.06K shares of Midea Group Co Ltd (000333) valued at $389.69K.

In the last filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Midea Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 7.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 000333 is 1.02%, an increase of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.46% to 267,881K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 45,832K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 44,797K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SEMVX - Hartford Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 11,151K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 10,918K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 8,815K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,492K shares, representing an increase of 15.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000333 by 19.77% over the last quarter.

