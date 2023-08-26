AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $375.54K Position in Wuxi Biologics (HKEX:2269)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 77,938.21K shares of Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc (HKEX:2269) valued at $375.54K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 61,042.21K shares, an increase of 27.68%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.74% Upside

As of August 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wuxi Biologics is 85.04. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $163.23. The average price target represents an increase of 91.74% from its latest reported closing price of 44.35.

The projected annual revenue for Wuxi Biologics is 21,159MM, an increase of 27.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wuxi Biologics. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2269 is 0.59%, a decrease of 22.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 640,710K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,039K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,375K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2269 by 26.28% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,916K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,846K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2269 by 28.39% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 39,421K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 36,512K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,550K shares, representing a decrease of 19.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2269 by 38.30% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 32,984K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,320K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2269 by 28.08% over the last quarter.

