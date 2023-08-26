AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $345.42K Position in Aker BP ASA (OSE:AKERBP)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14,740.80K shares of Aker BP ASA (OSE:AKERBP) valued at $345.42K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 15,562.86K shares, a decrease of 5.28%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aker BP ASA. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 8.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKERBP is 0.20%, a decrease of 18.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.02% to 58,300K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 5,612K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,016K shares, representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKERBP by 32.53% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,028K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,044K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKERBP by 21.72% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 3,442K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,958K shares, representing a decrease of 73.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKERBP by 54.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,350K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,332K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKERBP by 26.31% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,691K shares. No change in the last quarter.

