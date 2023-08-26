AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $3,264.99K Position in Airbus SE (FWB:AIR)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22,586.47K shares of Airbus SE (FWB:AIR) valued at $3,264.99K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 22,678.82K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.20% Upside

As of August 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airbus SE is 147.16. The forecasts range from a low of 101.03 to a high of $202.71. The average price target represents an increase of 13.20% from its latest reported closing price of 130.00.

The projected annual revenue for Airbus SE is 64,938MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbus SE. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIR is 0.95%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 165,878K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 9,816K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,368K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,358K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 12.00% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,827K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 6,810K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 5,537K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

