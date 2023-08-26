AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $318.46K Position in Bank Central Asia (BBCA)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 516,577.20K shares of Bank Central Asia Tbk PT (BBCA) valued at $318.46K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 491,714.70K shares, an increase of 5.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Central Asia. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBCA is 0.97%, an increase of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.06% to 11,310,265K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 767,029K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 771,396K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBCA by 12.71% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 731,820K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 731,703K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBCA by 9.21% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 602,279K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 505,897K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504,048K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBCA by 4.90% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 475,452K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432,286K shares, representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBCA by 1.00% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.