AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $311.09K Position in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (TYO:9432)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 262,547.50K shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (TYO:9432) valued at $311.09K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 10,544.80K shares, an increase of 2,389.83%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.95% Upside

As of August 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nippon Telegraph & Telephone is 188.70. The forecasts range from a low of 157.56 to a high of $214.20. The average price target represents an increase of 13.95% from its latest reported closing price of 165.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nippon Telegraph & Telephone is 13,184,144MM, an increase of 0.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 374.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 6.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9432 is 0.48%, a decrease of 1.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 91.21% to 389,889K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 76,068K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,567K shares, representing an increase of 95.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 16.92% over the last quarter.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 21,658K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares, representing an increase of 96.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 3.53% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,286K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMIX - Franklin Mutual European Fund holds 15,913K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,211K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,173K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 2.16% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

