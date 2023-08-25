AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $309.50K Position in UNICREDIT (MTA:UCG)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13,271.76K shares of UNICREDIT SPA (MTA:UCG) valued at $309.50K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 14,114.77K shares, a decrease of 5.97%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in UNICREDIT. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 14.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCG is 0.52%, a decrease of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.68% to 286,148K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,785K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,096K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCG by 0.34% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 14,404K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,402K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,493K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCG by 22.30% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 13,420K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,559K shares, representing an increase of 13.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCG by 60.70% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 12,581K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,516K shares, representing a decrease of 23.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCG by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.