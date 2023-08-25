AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $307.86K Position in Deutsche Telekom (FWB:DTE)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14,123.90K shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FWB:DTE) valued at $307.86K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 14,181.65K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.09% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Telekom is 25.92. The forecasts range from a low of 19.70 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 34.09% from its latest reported closing price of 19.33.

The projected annual revenue for Deutsche Telekom is 116,644MM, an increase of 0.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 531 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Telekom. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTE is 0.84%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 465,225K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,709K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,651K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 8.52% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 37,362K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,837K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 0.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 25,970K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,794K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 13.62% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 17,337K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,224K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 6.42% over the last quarter.

TEDIX - Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund holds 10,734K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deutsche Telekom Maintains 3.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.62%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

