AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $306.87K Position in CCL Industries (TSX:CCL.B)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,242.65K shares of CCL Industries Inc (TSX:CCL.B) valued at $306.87K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 6,268.18K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in CCL Industries. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCL.B is 0.18%, an increase of 7.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 20,410K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,262K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,934K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL.B by 0.91% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 1,157K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,129K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL.B by 8.58% over the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 1,123K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL.B by 0.82% over the last quarter.

CCL Industries Maintains 1.77% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.77%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.47%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

