AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $296.31K Position in CaixaBank (XMAD:CABK)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 71,435.96K shares of CaixaBank SA (XMAD:CABK) valued at $296.31K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 71,728.06K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in CaixaBank. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABK is 0.25%, a decrease of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.74% to 727,781K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 75,147K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,581K shares, representing an increase of 14.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 0.86% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 64,694K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,569K shares, representing an increase of 18.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 5.61% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,340K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,576K shares, representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 22.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 29,296K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,526K shares, representing a decrease of 7.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 14.31% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 23,497K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

