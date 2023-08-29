AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $291.52K Position in Rheinmetall (FWB:RHM)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,061.72K shares of Rheinmetall AG (FWB:RHM) valued at $291.52K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 1,292.35K shares, a decrease of 17.85%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.12% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rheinmetall is 297.11. The forecasts range from a low of 235.33 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.12% from its latest reported closing price of 245.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rheinmetall is 7,752MM, an increase of 17.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rheinmetall. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 7.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHM is 0.35%, an increase of 10.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.75% to 8,188K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 724K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 717K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHM by 24.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 571K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHM by 25.41% over the last quarter.

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 517K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHM by 39.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 333K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHM by 38.76% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 231K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHM by 22.94% over the last quarter.

Rheinmetall Maintains 1.75% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.75%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.79%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.