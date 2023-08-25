AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $286.70K Position in Constellation Software (TSX:CSU)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 138.38K shares of Constellation Software Inc/Canada (TSX:CSU) valued at $286.70K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 138.94K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Software. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSU is 1.13%, an increase of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 4,228K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AKREX - Akre Focus Fund Retail Class holds 628K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 322K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSU by 9.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 252K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSU by 11.01% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 181K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing an increase of 9.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSU by 25.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 147K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSU by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Constellation Software Maintains 0.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.15%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.