AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $276.15K Position in B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao (B3SA3)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 90,503.87K shares of B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao (B3SA3) valued at $276.15K.

In the last filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.05% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao is 15.20. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 11.05% from its latest reported closing price of 13.69.

The projected annual revenue for B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao is 10,013MM, an increase of 11.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to B3SA3 is 0.57%, a decrease of 1.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 1,974,730K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 178,530K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194,815K shares, representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B3SA3 by 16.99% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 162,900K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154,950K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B3SA3 by 5.02% over the last quarter.

GBLAX - AMERICAN FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND holds 123,265K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 120,261K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 102,456K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,956K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B3SA3 by 4.48% over the last quarter.

