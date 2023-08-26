AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $270.33K Position in ABB (SIX:ABBN)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,870.19K shares of ABB Ltd (SIX:ABBN) valued at $270.33K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 7,099.66K shares, a decrease of 3.23%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.09% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ABB is 36.11. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 10.09% from its latest reported closing price of 32.80.

The projected annual revenue for ABB is 31,167MM, a decrease of 0.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABB. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABBN is 0.60%, an increase of 5.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 200,119K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 27,590K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,384K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBN by 1.30% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,077K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,057K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBN by 3.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,670K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,587K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBN by 5.34% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 10,198K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,338K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,332K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBN by 1.29% over the last quarter.

ABB Maintains 2.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

