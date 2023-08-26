AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $2,666.06K Position in AIA Group (HKEX:1299)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 261,296.41K shares of AIA Group Ltd (HKEX:1299) valued at $2,666.06K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 265,194.61K shares, a decrease of 1.47%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.85% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for AIA Group is 107.23. The forecasts range from a low of 89.20 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 53.85% from its latest reported closing price of 69.70.

The projected annual revenue for AIA Group is 43,898MM, an increase of 122.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 896 funds or institutions reporting positions in AIA Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1299 is 1.27%, a decrease of 8.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 2,435,621K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 132,022K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142,740K shares, representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1299 by 14.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 89,803K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,035K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1299 by 13.20% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 81,930K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,955K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1299 by 11.42% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 63,332K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,488K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1299 by 6.18% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 55,837K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,197K shares, representing a decrease of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1299 by 13.16% over the last quarter.

AIA Group Maintains 2.20% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.20%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

