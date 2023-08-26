AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $259.91K Position in Pan Pacific International Holdings (TYO:7532)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14,504.30K shares of Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp (TYO:7532) valued at $259.91K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 14,563.60K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.01% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pan Pacific International Holdings is 3,037.69. The forecasts range from a low of 2,525.00 to a high of $3,570.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.01% from its latest reported closing price of 2,920.50.

The projected annual revenue for Pan Pacific International Holdings is 2,041,690MM, an increase of 5.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 118.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pan Pacific International Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7532 is 0.18%, a decrease of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.41% to 63,408K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 5,580K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,190K shares, representing a decrease of 28.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7532 by 29.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,294K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,268K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7532 by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,921K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,619K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7532 by 2.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,063K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,053K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7532 by 3.16% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 2,578K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,688K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7532 by 6.10% over the last quarter.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Maintains 0.60% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.60%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

