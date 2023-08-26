AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $248.24K Position in Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,574.82K shares of Ashtead Group PLC (LSE:AHT) valued at $248.24K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 3,260.50K shares, an increase of 9.64%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.03% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ashtead Group is 6,501.60. The forecasts range from a low of 5,151.00 to a high of $7,350.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.03% from its latest reported closing price of 5,372.00.

The projected annual revenue for Ashtead Group is 10,668MM, an increase of 14.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashtead Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHT is 0.55%, a decrease of 7.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.65% to 83,336K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,770K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,828K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 13.22% over the last quarter.

Gardner Russo & Quinn holds 5,366K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,170K shares, representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 11.58% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 4,138K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,519K shares, representing an increase of 14.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 30.30% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,352K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,363K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 0.16% over the last quarter.

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 2,630K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,595K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 0.63% over the last quarter.

