AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $241.84K Position in Shenzhen Inovance Technology (300124)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 27,326.77K shares of Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd (300124) valued at $241.84K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 21,140.41K shares, an increase of 29.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shenzhen Inovance Technology. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 300124 is 0.57%, a decrease of 16.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.78% to 146,060K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 21,272K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 14,976K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,385K shares, representing an increase of 10.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 300124 by 12.54% over the last quarter.

MAPTX - MATTHEWS PACIFIC TIGER FUND Investor Class Shares holds 8,608K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 5,787K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,580K shares, representing an increase of 38.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 300124 by 12.11% over the last quarter.

SEMVX - Hartford Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 5,171K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,296K shares, representing a decrease of 21.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 300124 by 27.54% over the last quarter.

