AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $238.46K Position in Avenue Supermarts (DMART)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,021.08K shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMART) valued at $238.46K.

In the last filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avenue Supermarts. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 9.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMART is 0.28%, an increase of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.24% to 19,807K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,068K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,061K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMART by 4.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,969K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,963K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMART by 0.72% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,557K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 1,436K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Asset Allocation Fund Class 1 holds 971K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

