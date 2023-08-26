AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $237.63K Position in ESR Cayman (1821)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 138,032.20K shares of ESR Cayman Ltd (1821) valued at $237.63K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 138,596.60K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESR Cayman. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 13.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1821 is 0.16%, a decrease of 22.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.87% to 517,387K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 40,374K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 29,099K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,785K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,809K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1821 by 21.89% over the last quarter.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 24,629K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,748K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1821 by 6.63% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 22,863K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,498K shares, representing a decrease of 20.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1821 by 29.46% over the last quarter.

