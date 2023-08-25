AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $232.20K Position in Diploma (LSE:DPLM)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,115.19K shares of Diploma PLC (LSE:DPLM) valued at $232.20K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 546.99K shares, an increase of 1,017.96%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.45% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diploma is 3,319.25. The forecasts range from a low of 2,575.50 to a high of $3,885.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.45% from its latest reported closing price of 3,118.00.

The projected annual revenue for Diploma is 1,158MM, an increase of 0.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diploma. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPLM is 0.55%, an increase of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.89% to 21,200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,722K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,791K shares, representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPLM by 13.28% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,726K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares, representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPLM by 7.65% over the last quarter.

FOSFX - Fidelity Overseas Fund holds 1,567K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 1,508K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPLM by 2.06% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 1,501K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,518K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPLM by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Diploma Maintains 1.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.73%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

