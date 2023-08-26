AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $230.81K Position in Kobe Bussan (TYO:3038)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,929.00K shares of Kobe Bussan Co Ltd (TYO:3038) valued at $230.81K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 6,745.00K shares, an increase of 32.38%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.45% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kobe Bussan is 4,018.80. The forecasts range from a low of 3,535.00 to a high of $4,987.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.45% from its latest reported closing price of 3,574.00.

The projected annual revenue for Kobe Bussan is 448,132MM, an increase of 7.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 99.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kobe Bussan. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 5.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3038 is 0.12%, a decrease of 21.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 23,637K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 2,935K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,013K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3038 by 7.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,839K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,844K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3038 by 3.26% over the last quarter.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 1,831K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3038 by 10.24% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - International Fund Class 1 holds 1,116K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares, representing an increase of 32.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3038 by 37.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,071K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3038 by 9.86% over the last quarter.

Kobe Bussan Maintains 0.61% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.61%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.76%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

