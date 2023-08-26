AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $230.78K Position in UBS Group (SIX:UBSG)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,343.00K shares of UBS Group AG (SIX:UBSG) valued at $230.78K.

In their previous filing dated February 25, 2022 they reported 1,826.83K shares, an increase of 520.91%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.20% Downside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for UBS Group is 21.47. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.20% from its latest reported closing price of 21.95.

The projected annual revenue for UBS Group is 36,136MM, an increase of 7.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 921 funds or institutions reporting positions in UBS Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBSG is 0.51%, a decrease of 3.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.90% to 1,463,158K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 155,339K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155,112K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 6.35% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 113,828K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302,419K shares, representing a decrease of 165.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 58.39% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 112,422K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,820K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 85.90% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 102,868K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,299K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 78.51% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 80,222K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,929K shares, representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 0.50% over the last quarter.

