AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $230.63K Position in Bajaj Finance (BAF)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,635.69K shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd (BAF) valued at $230.63K.

In the last filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bajaj Finance. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAF is 0.73%, an increase of 6.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.82% to 31,884K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,285K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,277K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAF by 11.15% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,119K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,114K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAF by 7.03% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,525K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 2,046K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,185K shares, representing a decrease of 6.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAF by 11.66% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 1,607K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,214K shares, representing a decrease of 100.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAF by 47.41% over the last quarter.

