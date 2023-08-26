AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $228.38K Position in British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,883.87K shares of British American Tobacco PLC (LSE:BATS) valued at $228.38K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 5,164.18K shares, an increase of 33.30%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.28% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for British American Tobacco is 3,666.51. The forecasts range from a low of 2,777.50 to a high of $4,935.00. The average price target represents an increase of 42.28% from its latest reported closing price of 2,577.00.

The projected annual revenue for British American Tobacco is 28,931MM, an increase of 2.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in British American Tobacco. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BATS is 0.73%, a decrease of 7.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.01% to 507,970K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 70,359K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,870K shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 8.78% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 35,655K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,080K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 3.63% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 31,878K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,586K shares, representing a decrease of 21.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 26.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,606K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing an increase of 92.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 21,635.15% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 19,155K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

British American Tobacco Maintains 8.96% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.96%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

