AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $209.17K Position in Carlsberg AS (XCSE:CARLB)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,308.18K shares of Carlsberg AS (XCSE:CARLB) valued at $209.17K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 1,313.53K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlsberg AS. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARLB is 0.37%, an increase of 11.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 26,511K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 3,852K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,007K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARLB by 5.83% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 1,850K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,218K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARLB by 16.05% over the last quarter.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 855K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARLB by 0.22% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 833K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARLB by 1.61% over the last quarter.

