AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $206.08K Position in United Overseas Bank (SGX:U11)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,941.13K shares of United Overseas Bank Ltd (SGX:U11) valued at $206.08K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 9,981.83K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.98% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Overseas Bank is 32.83. The forecasts range from a low of 27.07 to a high of $41.68. The average price target represents an increase of 17.98% from its latest reported closing price of 27.83.

The projected annual revenue for United Overseas Bank is 13,518MM, an increase of 5.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Overseas Bank. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U11 is 0.51%, a decrease of 10.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 222,279K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,028K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,031K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U11 by 6.45% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 10,781K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,851K shares, representing an increase of 27.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U11 by 29.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,905K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,826K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U11 by 8.55% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 9,745K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,764K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U11 by 10.11% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 8,176K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,077K shares, representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U11 by 17.45% over the last quarter.

United Overseas Bank Maintains 6.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.11%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.49%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

