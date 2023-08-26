AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $204.14K Position in Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,188.30K shares of Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG) valued at $204.14K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 9,225.88K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Music Group N.V. is 26.60. The forecasts range from a low of 18.28 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 14.93% from its latest reported closing price of 23.14.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Music Group N.V. is 11,116MM, an increase of 3.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Music Group N.V.. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMG is 0.39%, a decrease of 18.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 177,098K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 10,568K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,106K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 5.78% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,860K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,854K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 14.36% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 8,343K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,675K shares, representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 21.17% over the last quarter.

SEQUX - Sequoia Fund holds 7,948K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 7,167K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,109K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 19.67% over the last quarter.

Universal Music Group N.V. Maintains 2.20% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.20%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

