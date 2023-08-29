AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $1,953.40K Position in Safran (EPA:SAF)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12,433.18K shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) valued at $1,953.40K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 12,484.02K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.02% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Safran is 167.22. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $213.15. The average price target represents an increase of 14.02% from its latest reported closing price of 146.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Safran is 23,079MM, an increase of 4.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safran. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 6.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAF is 0.79%, an increase of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 89,992K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 6,115K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,848K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 6.92% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 4,956K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,599K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,598K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 8.33% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 3,872K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,699K shares, representing a decrease of 21.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 17.52% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,157K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Safran Maintains 0.92% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.92%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.