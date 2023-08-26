AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $187.92K Position in Worldline (EPA:WLN)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,134.37K shares of Worldline SA/France (EPA:WLN) valued at $187.92K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 6,876.31K shares, a decrease of 25.33%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.62% Upside

As of August 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Worldline is 52.78. The forecasts range from a low of 36.26 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 73.62% from its latest reported closing price of 30.40.

The projected annual revenue for Worldline is 4,825MM, an increase of 5.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Worldline. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLN is 0.28%, a decrease of 2.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.51% to 53,789K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 12,395K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,262K shares, representing an increase of 17.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLN by 2.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,212K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,224K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLN by 4.34% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,800K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 2,656K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,717K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLN by 2.43% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 2,390K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,617K shares, representing a decrease of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLN by 25.51% over the last quarter.

