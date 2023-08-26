AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $185.19K Position in Assa Abloy AB (STO:ASSAB)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,715.01K shares of Assa Abloy AB (STO:ASSAB) valued at $185.19K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 7,746.56K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assa Abloy AB. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASSAB is 0.38%, an increase of 0.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 156,371K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,838K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,110K shares, representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASSAB by 7.37% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 12,346K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 10,459K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,852K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASSAB by 10.91% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 8,750K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,629K shares, representing a decrease of 21.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASSAB by 16.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,459K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,988K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASSAB by 10.13% over the last quarter.

