AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $184.72K Position in Bank Mandiri Persero (IDX:BMRI)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 527,546.00K shares of Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk PT (IDX:BMRI) valued at $184.72K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 263,773.00K shares, an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Mandiri Persero. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRI is 0.59%, a decrease of 6.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 76.43% to 5,874,118K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 605,933K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300,862K shares, representing an increase of 50.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRI by 11.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 584,666K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289,653K shares, representing an increase of 50.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRI by 7.23% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 498,388K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225,476K shares, representing an increase of 54.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRI by 15.67% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 346,203K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173,102K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRI by 2.27% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 345,676K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 312,377K shares, representing an increase of 9.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRI by 3.04% over the last quarter.

