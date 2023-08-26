AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $175.16K Position in Nintendo (TYO:7974)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,850.80K shares of Nintendo Co Ltd (TYO:7974) valued at $175.16K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 3,866.50K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.11% Upside

As of August 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nintendo is 6,766.42. The forecasts range from a low of 3,636.00 to a high of $8,505.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.11% from its latest reported closing price of 6,145.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nintendo is 1,578,923MM, a decrease of 10.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 318.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nintendo. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 7.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7974 is 0.62%, a decrease of 3.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.83% to 110,993K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,871K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,848K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7974 by 2.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,057K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,999K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7974 by 13.79% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,938K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,880K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7974 by 3.82% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 5,281K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,050K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7974 by 16.71% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 3,548K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,279K shares, representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7974 by 6.44% over the last quarter.

Nintendo Maintains 2.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.39%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.