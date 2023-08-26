AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $174.70K Position in Hana Financial Group (KRX:086790)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,836.96K shares of Hana Financial Group Inc (KRX:086790) valued at $174.70K.

In the last filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hana Financial Group. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 086790 is 0.37%, a decrease of 18.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.90% to 57,436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 4,983K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,864K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 086790 by 18.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,797K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,789K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 086790 by 20.63% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 3,616K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,693K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,686K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 086790 by 9.42% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 2,512K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,896K shares, representing a decrease of 15.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 086790 by 30.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.